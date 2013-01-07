Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ngengat tawon or tiger moth. Has the scientific name amata huebneri. The color is black with yellow or orange bands. It is perched on the leaves of a grass plant.
Edit
Swallowtail butterfly, Old World swallowtail. Swallowtail butterfly is drinking nectar from a clover flower.
Peck's Skipper
butterfly on leaf
Calopteryx splendes, female
Snakefly (Phaeostigma notata)
Butterfly in the background green
Yellow-winged darter

See more

703173487

See more

703173487

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136494667

Item ID: 2136494667

Ngengat tawon or tiger moth. Has the scientific name amata huebneri. The color is black with yellow or orange bands. It is perched on the leaves of a grass plant.

Formats

  • 2393 × 2393 pixels • 8 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Saadah_galeri