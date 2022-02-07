Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - February 7th, 2022: A pharmacy window display advertises medical cannabis, now available on prescription in the UK for a wide range of issues.
Formats
7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG