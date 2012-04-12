Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Newborn portrait on background in color of national flag. Patriotic photography concept. Sierra Leone
authentic image of toddler girl looking through a hole at a playground
Portrait a little girl on playground. Happy smiling child playing on outdoor.
adult man in a baseball cap with a grimace on his face
Handsome guy sailor and lifebuoy. Blue inflatable circle. Black background.
White, nurse or doctor wearing outdoor clothing over scrubs pointing at a blank white placard.
Ill man lying in bed drinking tea
Close up photo excited surprised shocked bearded man hold round float saver look ahead scream wow omg wear white headwear style stylish trendy nautical vest isolated blue color background

See more

1660930006

See more

1660930006

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137769621

Item ID: 2137769621

Newborn portrait on background in color of national flag. Patriotic photography concept. Sierra Leone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

J

Julia Raketic