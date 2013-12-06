Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Newborn baby boy sleeping in basket in fur decorated with plants and holding knitted toy. Infant child napping during studio photoshoot
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7016 × 6051 pixels • 23.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 862 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 431 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG