Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Newborn baby boy sleeping in basket in fur decorated with plants and holding knitted toy. Infant child napping during studio photoshoot
The child just learned to sit. A child on a white background looks up his mouth open. Cute little baby girl. A healthy infant with two teeth. Baby care and care. Interested in the surrounding worlds.
little cute baby in a white Bunny suit. The child sits on the floor. Fur suit with hanging pink ears. Horizontal photo. light gray background
A little Baby girl in a white dress with a smile on my face
Beautiful baby boy in blue hat on the bed
Cute attentive infant baby toddler in white jumpsuit overall and funny hat with ears sits on the floor listens and tries to understands. Happy infancy and babyhood concept
Mother holding her daughter on arms with dressed warm children bonnet, copy space
baby in white dress

See more

237268543

See more

237268543

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133489485

Item ID: 2133489485

Newborn baby boy sleeping in basket in fur decorated with plants and holding knitted toy. Infant child napping during studio photoshoot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7016 × 6051 pixels • 23.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 862 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 431 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Vyc

Tatyana Vyc