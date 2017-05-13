Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK-APRIL 9: Yellow taxi cabs rush tourists around Times Square passing the bright signs April 9, 2009 in New York. New York metropolitan area is the most populous urban area in the world.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

29342770

Stock Photo ID: 29342770

NEW YORK-APRIL 9: Yellow taxi cabs rush tourists around Times Square passing the bright signs April 9, 2009 in New York. New York metropolitan area is the most populous urban area in the world.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2716 × 2886 pixels • 9.1 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 941 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 471 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

rj lerich