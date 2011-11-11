Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
New York, USA - September 2016: The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel officially known as the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, is a toll tunnel that connects Red Hook in Brooklyn with Battery Park City in Manhattan.
Formats
4123 × 2749 pixels • 13.7 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG