Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
New York, USA - September 2016: The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel officially known as the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel is a toll tunnel that connects Red Hook in Brooklyn with Battery Park City in Manhattan.
Edit
PARIS, ISLAND OF FRANCE, FRANCE - AUGUST, 7TH, 2016: Memorial plaque on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. Commemorates the execution of Queen Marie Antoinette in 1793
Gold scrap pile chains and bangle jewelry on scale at pawn shop concept with gold scrap being weighed to determine money loaned
Frosty old vintage telephone on wooden table
defunct phone booth
two small silver boxes in big silver box on the wood ground
Manila, Philippines - Dec 20, 2015. Old electric meters on the wall at house in Manila, Philippines. Manila is a major center for commerce, banking and finance in Philippines.
Toilet signage on concrete wall

See more

545184457

See more

545184457

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

713422561

Item ID: 713422561

New York, USA - September 2016: The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel officially known as the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel is a toll tunnel that connects Red Hook in Brooklyn with Battery Park City in Manhattan.

Important information

Formats

  • 2490 × 4046 pixels • 8.3 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 615 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 308 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ