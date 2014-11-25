Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
New York, USA, July 2020: belt of an empty seat inside an airplane with the American Airlines logo printed on the metal. Travel and airport security
Formats
3787 × 2685 pixels • 12.6 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 709 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG