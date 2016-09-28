Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
New York, USA - 28 September, 2016: The Flatiron Building, originally the Fuller Building, is a triangular 22-story steel-framed land mark building located at 175 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan
Edit
a high flat skyscraper apartment complex with white clouds in the background and a blue sky with sunshine
A towering condo shot against a blue sky with clouds.
Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2019: modern facades of houses of the residential complex Symbol
BANGKOK, THAILAND - SEPTEMBER 1, 2018: MahaNakhon tower, Thailand's tallest building, soars into cloudy sky on September 1, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 9 : Flat Iron building facade on September 9, 2014. Completed in 1902, its innovative use of a steel skeleton transformed possibilities for skyscraper construction thereafter.
NEW YORK CITY, USA - AUGUST 14, 2016: Buildings and street life on the Broadway.It is the oldest north–south main thoroughfare in New York City, dating to the first New Amsterdam settlement.
OSAKA JAPAN - 12 SEPTEMBER, 2015: Abeno Harukas building in Tennoji. Abeno Harukas is a multi-purpose commercial facility and is the tallest building in Japan.

See more

315716486

See more

315716486

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

719052475

Item ID: 719052475

New York, USA - 28 September, 2016: The Flatiron Building, originally the Fuller Building, is a triangular 22-story steel-framed land mark building located at 175 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Important information

Formats

  • 2714 × 4169 pixels • 9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 651 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 326 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ