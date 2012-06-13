Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES- MARCH 15, 2022: Exterior architecture and building design at 'Brooklyn bridge' connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn crosses the East River- NY, USA
Formats
5451 × 8169 pixels • 18.2 × 27.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG