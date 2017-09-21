Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
New York, United Satates, 21st September 2017. A small group of men have a snack in Madison Square Park with the Flatiron Building in the background. Black and white shot.
city
LONDON / ENGLAND - 14.08.2018 City sight of colourful buildings and their wonderful architecture, with the vibe of London's lively streets.
Salzburg park Austria
SOPOT, POLAND - 24 JUNE, 2020: Election campaign time, Poles choose the president of their country. Candidate posters, artistic look in black and white.
evening in Tokyo business district
Inner City Johannesburg
Tram infrastructure at the national tram museum in Crich, Derbyshire.

See more

1189027789

See more

1189027789

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132005921

Item ID: 2132005921

New York, United Satates, 21st September 2017. A small group of men have a snack in Madison Square Park with the Flatiron Building in the background. Black and white shot.

Important information

Formats

  • 3216 × 4825 pixels • 10.7 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

D

David Sagrado