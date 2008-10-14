Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball during final match of US Open Tennis Championship against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on September 13, 2010 in New York, City.
Photo Formats
3831 × 3069 pixels • 12.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 801 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 401 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.