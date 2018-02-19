Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway at the Diane Von Furstenberg Collection for Spring/Summer 2010 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 13, 2009 in New York.
Photo Formats
2095 × 3663 pixels • 7 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
572 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
286 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.