Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Collection for Spring/Summer 2010 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 13, 2009 in New York.
Photo Formats
1884 × 4004 pixels • 6.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
471 × 1000 pixels • 1.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
236 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.