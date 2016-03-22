Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Model Olga walks the runway at Custo Barcelona collection presentation for Spring/Summer 2011 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 12, 2010 in New York
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

62550346

Stock Photo ID: 62550346

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Model Olga walks the runway at Custo Barcelona collection presentation for Spring/Summer 2011 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 12, 2010 in New York

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2704 × 4064 pixels • 9 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Nata Sha

Nata Sha

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.