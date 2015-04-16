Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A model is walking the runway at the Cynthia Rowley collection presentation for Spring/Summer 2011 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 11, 2010 in New York
Photo Formats
2704 × 4064 pixels • 9 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.