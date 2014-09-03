Images

Image
NEW YORK - SEPT 3: Serena Williams of USA waits for the ball during 1st round doubles match against Julia Goerges of Germany and Arantxa Santonja of Spain at US Open on September 3, 2009 in New York.
Stock Photo ID: 36478300

NEW YORK - SEPT 3: Serena Williams of USA waits for the ball during 1st round doubles match against Julia Goerges of Germany and Arantxa Santonja of Spain at US Open on September 3, 2009 in New York.

Photo Formats

  • 2414 × 2737 pixels • 8 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 882 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 441 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

lev radin

lev radin