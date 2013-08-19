Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NEW YORK - SEPT 22: Belgium Minister of Foreign Affairs Louis Michel (R) meets with Palestinian Leader Yassir Arafat on September 22, 1999 in New York.
Photo Formats
2241 × 2000 pixels • 7.5 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 892 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 446 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.