Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Girl walks runway for petite Parade show Pale Cloud by Marion Reynolds during kids fashion week sponsored by Vogue Bambini at Industria Superstudio on Oct 21, 2012 in New York

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

116803129

Stock Photo ID: 116803129

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Girl walks runway for petite Parade show Pale Cloud by Marion Reynolds during kids fashion week sponsored by Vogue Bambini at Industria Superstudio on Oct 21, 2012 in New York

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

lev radin

lev radin