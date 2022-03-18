Images

Image
New York NY USA-March 18, 2022 People take advantage of the unseasonable warm weather in while shopping on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village in New York
Istanbul,Turkey -Marche 15, 2018: Starbucks Coffee in Mecidiyekoy District. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world
Brussels, Belgium - July 17, 2016: view on historic pub A La Mort Subite, one of the oldest pubs in Brussels, Belgium.
London, UK - May 15, 2019: Storefronts in Neal Street in Seven Dials, Covent Garden. Located in the West End of London, is renowned for its luxury fashion stores
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: The Milk House along Cockburn Street on July 28, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. There are many pubs on in Edinburgh serving tourists beer and whisky.
Starbucks coffee shop restaurant entrance, shopping mall - Peabody, Massachusetts USA - February 12, 2018
Singapore. February 27, 2018: Customers dinner in Malaysian Food Street outlet at the Resort World Sentosa, Singapore
Neuwied, Germany - December 29, 2020: facade of the fashion store Sinn, closed because of the Corona lockdown

Item ID: 2137685399

Formats

  • 5400 × 3600 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

