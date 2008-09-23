Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK, NY -- SEPTEMBER 23, 2008: David Blaine hangs upside down below a crescent moon in Central Park during his "Dive of Death" stunt in New York City on September 23, 2008
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

18299593

Stock Photo ID: 18299593

NEW YORK, NY -- SEPTEMBER 23, 2008: David Blaine hangs upside down below a crescent moon in Central Park during his "Dive of Death" stunt in New York City on September 23, 2008

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2536 × 3840 pixels • 8.5 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 660 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 330 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Steve Broer

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.