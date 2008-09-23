Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK, NY -- SEPTEMBER 23, 2008: David Blaine hangs upside down below a crescent moon in Central Park during his "Dive of Death" stunt in New York City on September 23, 2008
Photo Formats
2536 × 3840 pixels • 8.5 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
660 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
330 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.