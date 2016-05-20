Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 320213300
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: A model walks the runway wearing Ralph Lauren Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 17, 2015 in New York City.
Photo Formats
3106 × 4659 pixels • 10.4 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.