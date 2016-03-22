Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 160559102
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the Diesel Black Gold show during Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Grand Central Terminal on September 10, 2013 in New York City.
Photo Formats
2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.