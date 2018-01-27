Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 154154435
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Peter Som Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 6, 2013 in New York City.
Photo Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.