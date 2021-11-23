Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558429
New York, NY - November 23, 2021: The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge (1909) passing over the East River and Roosevelt Island. Apartment buildings and inflatable tennis bubbles can be seen.
Midtown East, New York, NY, USA
By John Penney
Categories: Transportation, Buildings/Landmarks
