Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558423
New York, NY - November 23, 2021: Looking through Alice Aycock's sculpture: East River Roundabout (1995) on East River Waterfront Park, NYC. The sculpture is made from aluminum and steel.
Midtown East, New York, NY, USA
By John Penney
alicealice aycockaluminumarchitectureartartworkaycockbluebuildingbuildingscitycityscapecoastlinecolorfulculturedesigneast riverexteriorfabricationfamousgirderlandmarklandscapemanhattanmidtownmidtown manhattanmodernnew yorknew york citynycoutdoorsparkpierredriverroosevelt islandsculptureshoreshorelineskyskylinesteeltourismtouristtowertravelurbanwaterwaterfront
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
