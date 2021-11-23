Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558417
New York, NY - November 23, 2021: The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge (1909) passing over the East River and Roosevelt Island. A lightering barge for fuel passes under the bridge pushed by a tug boat.
Midtown East, New York, NY, USA
By John Penney
