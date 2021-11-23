Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558405
New York, NY - November 23, 2021: Windows and structural elements of the curved facade of the Kravis Building of Rockefeller University, NYC. This five story building sits on top of the FDR Drive
Upper East Side, New York, NY, USA
J
By John Penney
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Healthcare/Medical
