Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2134010295
New York, NY - March 9, 2022: Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergyi Kyslytsya speaks during Intercessory prayer service for Ukraine at Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Volodymyr
Photo Formats
5088 × 3392 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.