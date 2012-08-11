Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK - JUNE 27: David Paterson, Andrew Cuomo, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cristine Quinn, Michael Bloomberg attend the 2010 New York City Gay Pride March on the streets of Manhattan on Jun 27, 2010 in NYC
Photo Formats
4135 × 2231 pixels • 13.8 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 540 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 270 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.