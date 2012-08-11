Images

NEW YORK - JUNE 27: David Paterson, Andrew Cuomo, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cristine Quinn, Michael Bloomberg attend the 2010 New York City Gay Pride March on the streets of Manhattan on Jun 27, 2010 in NYC
56086663

Stock Photo ID: 56086663

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4135 × 2231 pixels • 13.8 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 540 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 270 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

lev radin

lev radin

