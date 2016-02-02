Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Top model Joan Smalls walks the wooden runway at the DIESEL BLACK GOLD Fall 2011 Collection presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 15, 2011 in New York.
Photo Formats
3264 × 4896 pixels • 10.9 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
