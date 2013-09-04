Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Designer Christophe Lemaire walks the runway for Lacoste Collection during Fall 2010 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on February 13, 2010 in New York
Photo Formats
1923 × 2901 pixels • 6.4 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
663 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.