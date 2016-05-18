Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Models walk runway wearing Alexander McQueen dress at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Haiti 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb 12, 2010 in NYC
Photo Formats
2386 × 4111 pixels • 8 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
580 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
290 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.