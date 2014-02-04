Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Bethenny Frankel walks the runway for Isabella Oliver at the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection for Fall/Winter 2010 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb 11, 2010 in NYC
Photo Formats
1530 × 4064 pixels • 5.1 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
376 × 1000 pixels • 1.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
188 × 500 pixels • 0.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.