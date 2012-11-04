Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 130496342
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Model walks runway during Fall/Winter 2013 presentation for Diane Von Furstenberg collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on February 10, 2013 in New York
Photo Formats
2700 × 4324 pixels • 9 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
624 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
312 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.