Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Founder Scott Harrison on stage at the Fourth Annual Charity: Ball Gala to benefit charity: water at the Metropolitan Pavilion on December 14, 2009 in New York City.
Photo Formats
2188 × 3992 pixels • 7.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
548 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
274 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.