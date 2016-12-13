Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Malik Yoba at the launch of the new FIFA collections brand of apparel and announcement of a draw of World Cup at South African Consulate on December 4, 2009 in New York.
Photo Formats
3539 × 4847 pixels • 11.8 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
730 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG