Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 11: Actual vintage luggage left by some of the millions of immigrants who came through Ellis Island on display at the Ellis Island Museum September 11, 2010 in New York, NY.
Photo Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG