Image
NEW YORK CITY - OCTOBER 1: Federal Hall, built in 1700 , is the site of George Washington's 1789 inauguration as the first President of the United States. October 1, 2010 in New York, NY.
68005372

Stock Photo ID: 68005372

Photo Formats

  • 4992 × 3328 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

ben bryant

ben bryant