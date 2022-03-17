Images

Image
New York City, NY - March 17, 2022: speculators crowd the streets and attend the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral.
763956772

763956772

2137123151

Item ID: 2137123151

Formats

  • 3909 × 5863 pixels • 13 × 19.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Erin Donahue Photography

Erin Donahue Photography