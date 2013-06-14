Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 14, 2013: Tourists walk along city streets on a beautiful sunny day. More than 50 million people visit New York every year.
Formats
3340 × 2229 pixels • 11.1 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG