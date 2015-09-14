Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK CITY - JUL 4: Manhattan Independence Day firework show in Hudson River as annual traditional event to celebrate the birth of United States, July 4, 2010 in Manhattan, New York City.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

57110386

Stock Photo ID: 57110386

NEW YORK CITY - JUL 4: Manhattan Independence Day firework show in Hudson River as annual traditional event to celebrate the birth of United States, July 4, 2010 in Manhattan, New York City.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Songquan Deng

Songquan Deng