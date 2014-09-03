Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NEW YORK CITY - JAN 1: Wall Street road sign in Manhattan Finance district during United States economy recovery, January 1, 2010 in Manhattan, New York City.
Photo Formats
3695 × 2473 pixels • 12.3 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.