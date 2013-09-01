Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NEW YORK CITY - AUG 7: Wall Street Charging Bull, the symbol of aggressive financial optimism and prosperity and the famous landmark of Wall Street, on August 7, 2010 in Manhattan, New York City.
Photo Formats
2710 × 1814 pixels • 9 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.