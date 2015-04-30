Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Diana Ross (R) kisses Billie Jean King during the opening ceremony of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2006 in Flushing, New York.
Photo Formats
2055 × 3072 pixels • 6.9 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.