Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Actress America Ferrera attends the "Letters to Juliet" premiere at the School of Visual Arts Theater during the 2010 TriBeCa Film Festival on April 25, 2010 in New York City.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

52016767

Stock Photo ID: 52016767

NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Actress America Ferrera attends the "Letters to Juliet" premiere at the School of Visual Arts Theater during the 2010 TriBeCa Film Festival on April 25, 2010 in New York City.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Debby Wong

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.