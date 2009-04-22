Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Actress Cheryl Hines arrives at the premiere of Woody Allen film "Whatever Works" on opening night at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22, 2009 in New York City.
Photo Formats
2932 × 4798 pixels • 9.8 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
611 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
306 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.