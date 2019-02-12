Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Director Mike Mitchell attends the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "Shrek Forever After" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 21, 2010 in NYC.
Photo Formats
3808 × 2776 pixels • 12.7 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 729 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.