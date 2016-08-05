Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Actor James Gandolfini and family attend the 2010 TriBeCa Film Festival opening night premiere of 'Shrek Forever After' at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 21, 2010 in New York City.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

51472465

Stock Photo ID: 51472465

NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Actor James Gandolfini and family attend the 2010 TriBeCa Film Festival opening night premiere of 'Shrek Forever After' at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 21, 2010 in New York City.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2514 × 2562 pixels • 8.4 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 981 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 491 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Debby Wong