Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Actor Andrew McCarthy and Dolores Rice attend the 'Shrek Forever After' premiere during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 21, 2010 in NYC.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

51535198

Stock Photo ID: 51535198

NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Actor Andrew McCarthy and Dolores Rice attend the 'Shrek Forever After' premiere during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 21, 2010 in NYC.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4250 × 3447 pixels • 14.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 811 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 406 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sam Aronov

Sam Aronov

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.